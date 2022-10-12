Israeli police, Palestinians clash in east Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police and Palestinians have clashed in neighborhoods throughout east Jerusalem. It was some of the fiercest unrest the contested city has seen in months. Tensions in east Jerusalem have been surging for days, as police have conducted intensive searches in one neighborhood for the perpetrator behind a deadly shooting earlier this week that killed a soldier. Police said they arrested 23 people following the confrontations overnight Wednesday, half of them minors. Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, along with the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. The Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state, with east Jerusalem as capital.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.