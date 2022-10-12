Lawyer: Djokovic has good chance of getting Australian visa

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A Melbourne-based immigration lawyer says Novak Djokovic will likely be successful if he applies for a visa to enter Australia for the season-opening tennis major next year despite his high-profile deportation in January. Djokovic has won nine Australian Open championships among his 21 major titles. But he wasn’t allowed to defend his title this year after a 10-day legal saga over his COVID-19 vaccination status that culminated with his visa being revoked on the eve of the tournament. That means he could face an exclusion period of up to three years. But Australian Border Force officials have said exclusion periods can be waived. Immigration lawyer Kon-ming Tsai says it would “be in Australia’s best interests” to allow Djokovic entry for the 2023 tournament.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.