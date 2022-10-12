Racist remarks: Hurt, betrayal among LA’s Indigenous people

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The explosive recording of Los Angeles city council members making racist and disparaging remarks have deeply hurt the city’s Indigenous immigrants from Mexico. But they have not surprised many who say they grew up hearing such derisive comments in their homeland and again when they came to the U.S. _ not only from non-Latinos but from lighter skinned Mexican immigrants and their descendants. Restauranteur Bricia Lopez says she feels a sense of betrayal from elected officials her family has hosted at their Oaxacan restaurant in Los Angeles. She says she doesn’t want young Indigenous immigrants to grow up hearing hurtful messages like she did.

By AMY TAXIN and BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press

