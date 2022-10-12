Saudi Arabia says US sought a month delay of OPEC+ decision

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says that the U.S. had urged the kingdom to postpone a decision by OPEC and its allies — including Russia — to cut oil production which would have been just before the upcoming American midterm elections. A statement Thursday issued by the Saudi Foreign Ministry didn’t specifically mention the elections, crucial to U.S. President Joe Biden maintaining his Democratic Party’s narrow majorities in Congress. However, it stated that the U.S. “suggested” the cuts be delayed by a month, which would have put them behind the Nov. 8 elections. Rising oil prices — and by extension higher gasoline prices — have been a key driver of inflation in the U.S. For Biden, gasoline prices creeping up could affect voters.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.