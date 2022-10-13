ACLU challenge of Nevada ballot hand-counting dismissed

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nye County district judge has dismissed an emergency petition by the ACLU’s Nevada chapter attempting to stop the county from its plan to hand-count votes alongside a machine tabulator starting later this month. The plan was spurred by false claims of election fraud. ACLU executive director Athar Haseebullah says the group plans to file a new petition seeking to block the count in the Nevada Supreme Court on Friday. The case was dismissed mainly on technicalities. Fifth District Court Judge Kimberly Wanker said Thursday that the ACLU did not provide a recording or transcript of the commission meeting that was repeatedly referenced in the organization’s petition.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

