California kidnapping, slaying suspect pleads not guilty

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — The California man accused of kidnapping and killing an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle earlier this month has pleaded not guilty. Jesus Salgado, allegedly kidnapped the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Jesus Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour. Their bodies were found two days later in an almond orchard in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s agricultural heartland. KFSN reported that 48-year-old Salgado entered his plea Thursday morning. He is scheduled to return to court next month. It was not immediately clear which attorney was representing him.

