EPA: Racial disparity in Louisiana’s ‘Cancer Alley’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency said it has evidence that Black residents in an industrial section of Louisiana face an increased risk of cancer from a nearby chemical plant — and that state officials have let air pollution remain high and downplayed its threat. The agency’s 56-page letter to Louisiana officials describes early findings of racial discrimination by two Louisiana departments. Louisiana’s Department of Environmental Quality calls the letter a step in the process and says it will keep working with the EPA. One of the people who filed a complaint says people in his community are looking for urgent federal action. Another says the government sees that people are facing environmental racism.

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY and MICHAEL PHILLIS Associated Press

