LA carjacking victim dragged, killed during police pursuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say a carjacking victim died after being dragged along with the vehicle allegedly driven by a homicide suspect who was fleeing officers Thursday. The LAPD says detectives were conducting surveillance around 5 p.m. and spotted a homicide suspect getting into a car. Police say officers tried to make a traffic stop and a chase ensued. The car crashed and the suspect allegedly carjacked a nearby vehicle. KABC-TV reports the carjacking victim was dragged for nearly a mile after becoming became entangled with the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect was arrested following a two-hour standoff after the car rolled over and the suspect refused to exit. The names of the victim and the suspect were not immediately available.

