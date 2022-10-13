Modern DNA test yields arrest in 1989 Vermont double murder

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a drop of blood that was subjected to modern DNA testing enabled detectives to make an arrest in a 1989 double murder. Police say 79-year-old Michael Anthony Louise was arrested Thursday. He lives in Syracuse, New York. He’s facing two murder charges in the deaths of 76-year-old George Peacock and 73-year-old Catherine Peacock. They were found dead in their home in Danby. Louise was married to one of the Peacocks’ daughters, and was identified as a suspect. But police couldn’t make the definitive connection until recent DNA testing identified a drop of George Peacock’s blood found in Louise’s car in 1989.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.