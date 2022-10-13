Police: 2 officers fatally shot, 3rd wounded in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — State police in Connecticut say two officers were fatally shot and a third wounded. Police say on Twitter early Thursday that the officers were shot in Bristol, about 15 miles southwest of Hartford, and the wounded officer was reported to have “serious injuries.” State police say the officers who died were from the Bristol Police Department. Additional details, including when the officers were shot and the circumstances of the shooting, weren’t immediately released. The officers were shot during an especially violent week for police in the United States, with a Mississippi officer killed Tuesday night, three Philadelphia police officers wounded early Wednesday and two officers in Decatur, Illinois, wounded early Wednesday.

