Sheriff: Bulletproof vest saved Florida deputy shot in chest

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy was shot in the chest while investigating a family disturbance call, and was saved by a bulletproof vest. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says two deputies were talking to the victims late Wednesday when the suspect came back to the home. Judd says 41-year-old Gabriel Batista confronted deputies with his hands behind his back. Judd says as a deputy prepared to use a stun gun on him, Batista fired. A deputy returned fire but didn’t hit Batista. Judd says the deputy is doing “great.” He says Batista will face “appropriate” charges. It was not immediately known whether Batista has an attorney who could comment.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.