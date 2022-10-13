Snell: Dodgers-Padres NLDS at Petco Park should be ‘insane’

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The atmosphere at Petco Park will be absolutely electric when Blake Snell and the Padres face Tony Gonsolin and the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the first playoff game at San Diego’s downtown ballpark with fans in the stands in 16 years. The Padres put a jolt into the NL Division Series when they won 5-3 at Dodger Stadium to even the best-of-five series at 1-all. That assured them of two straight home games at the park that has been hopping pretty much every night during this season of big expectations. Snell says he expects the atmosphere to be “pretty insane.”

