Jury begins deliberations in trial of Trump dossier analyst

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A jury has heard closing arguments in the trial of a think tank analyst accused of lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a discredited dossier about former President Donald Trump. The arguments on both sides delved for the first time into the hyperpolitical backdrop in which one special counsel was appointed to investigate alleged ties between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, and then another special counsel was appoint to investigate the original investigation. Igor Danchenko’s lawyers argued that prosecutors presumed his guilt from the outset and twisted evidence to fit their theories. Special counsel John Durham defended his probe as necessary to review the origins of a botched FBI investigation.

