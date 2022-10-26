Arson probed after major Los Angeles blaze and smaller fires

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A raging fire destroyed a vacant commercial building in Los Angeles and numerous other small fires broke out in the same area, triggering an arson investigation in which one person was detained. Flames lit up the sky before dawn Wednesday in the North Hollywood area as the fire spread through a former restaurant. More than 100 firefighters battled the flames and the fire department also deployed its robot firefighting vehicle. Fire department spokesperson Nicholas Prange says the building sustained heavy damage and substantially collapsed, but no injuries were reported. Approximately eight other small blazes, including a car fire and rubbish fires, broke out in the same area within the span of an hour.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.