Iran protesters rally to mark 40 days since Amini’s death

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Hundreds of protesters were pouring into the streets of a northwestern Iranian city to mark the watershed 40 days since the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Her tragedy sparked Iran’s biggest antigovernment movement in over a decade. Deaths are commemorated in Shiite Islam — as in many other traditions — again 40 days later with outpourings of grief. In Amini’s Kurdish hometown of Saqez, the birthplace of the nationwide unrest now roiling Iran, crowds on Wednesday thronged her grave, chanting: “Death to the dictator!” Amini, detained for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women, has become the potent symbol of protests that have posed one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic Republic.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.