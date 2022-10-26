Weinstein lawyer presses woman over absence of rape evidence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attorney for Harvey Weinstein peppered a woman with questions Wednesday on the lack of forensic evidence that he raped her in 2013. Attorney Alan Jackson asked the woman Wednesday during Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial whether she had any photos, video, or documentation of injuries from the attack. She cried quietly as she answered “no” to each. The model and actor did not go to police until 2017. Weinstein’s attorneys have maintained that he was not even at the woman’s hotel on the night she said she was assaulted. The 70-year-old former movie mogul has pleaded not guilty to 11 sexual assault counts involving five women.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.