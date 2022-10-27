Arizona board says it will follow law in partial hand count
By ANITA SNOW
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — The Republicans on a rural Arizona county board who wanted to conduct a full hand count of all ballots in the upcoming midterm vote clarified they will follow Arizona state law allowing only partial hand counts following a harshly worded letter from the state’s election director who threatened legal election. The Wednesday letter signed by Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby says the board will follow ‘all applicable requirements’ in Arizona’s statutes and elections procedures manual. The third supervisor, Democrat Ann English, earlier voted against a full hand count and did not sign.