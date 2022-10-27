At least 13 dead in floods, landslides in south Philippines

COTABATO, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say at least 13 people have died and five others are missing after flash floods and landslides were set off by torrential rains that swamped a southern province overnight. Regional official Naguib Sinarimbo said 10 villagers drowned in rampaging floodwaters and landslides in Datu Blah Sinsuat town while three others drowned in nearby Datu Odin Sinsuat town, both in Maguindanao province. He said a rescue team was deployed to a tribal village at the foot of a mountain in Datu Odin Sinsuat to check on reports that floods and a landslide also hit houses in the area. The heavy rains that flooded Maguindanao and outlying provinces overnight were caused by Tropical Storm Nalgae, which forecasters expect to hit the country’s eastern coast on Saturday.

