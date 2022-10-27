Bosnia: Recount confirms pro-Russia Serb leader won election

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — An election recount has confirmed a staunchly pro-Russia Bosnian Serb leader’s victory over an opposition challenger who accused him of vote-rigging in the contest for the presidency of Bosnia’s Serb-run part. Bosnia’s top electoral body announced Thursday the recount showed the contested Oct 2. election was won by Bosnian Serb hardliner Milorad Dodik. The Central Election Commission said the repeated count revealed numerous irregularities it had notified judicial authorities about but that none were on a level that would have changed the outcome of the vote. Dodik declared victory shortly after polling stations closed, but his main contender, Jelena Trivic, insisted the vote was rigged and she was the winner.

