Federal prison worker pleads guilty to inmate sex abuse

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — One of five workers accused of sexually abusing inmates at a federal women’s prison in California has pleaded guilty and could face up to two years in prison. Enrique Chavez entered the plea on Thursday. Authorities say he was a food service foreman at the San Francisco Bay Area federal lockup in Dublin two years ago when he fondled an inmate in a locked pantry. Earlier this year, an Associated Press investigation revealed years of sexual misconduct at the prison, prompting a federal review. Four other workers, including a former warden and an ex-chaplain, also were charged with sex abuse. Chavez is the third to plead guilty.

