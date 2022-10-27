Gunfire in Chicago alley kills boy who was washing his hands

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 7-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet while washing his hands in the bathroom of his family home. Police say the shooting happened Wednesday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the city’s West Side. Police say the boy was apparently getting ready for bed when someone fired multiple shots in a nearby alley and a stray bullet struck the child in the abdomen. The victim’s name was not immediately released. Police aren’t sure what prompted the shooting, but authorities do not believe anyone in the home was the intended target. No arrests have been made.

