Hurricane Ian’s lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm

It has been a month since Hurricane Ian ravaged southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating tempests in the Category 4 storm’s wake. Contractors who clean up debris and perform other services already are fighting over local government contracts that could be worth tens of millions in tax dollars. The skirmishes offer a preview of the likely fights to come over local, state and federal funds that will be distributed to help get southwest Florida back on its feet.

