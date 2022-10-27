Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

A senior Ukrainian military officer has accused Russia of planning to stage explosions at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and blame them on Ukraine in a false flag attack. Gen. Oleksii Gromov, the chief of the main operational department of the Ukrainian military’s General Staff, pointed out at Russia’s unfounded allegations that Ukraine was plotting to detonate a radioactive dirty bomb as a possible signal that Moscow was planning explosions at the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe’s largest. Russia took control of the Zaporizhzhia plant in the opening days of the invasion. Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of attacking the plant, which has been shut after continuous shelling.

By The Associated Press

