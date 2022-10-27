Nicaragua’s Ortega says US sanctions will make more migrants

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega says new sanctions imposed on his government by the United States this week will only serve to drive more migrants to the U.S. border. Speaking at an anniversary ceremony for Nicaragua’s Interior Ministry, Ortega said Thursday that the United States has imposed more sanctions around the globe than any other country, “causing the greatest harm” and “then complaining about immigrants.” They were the first comments by the Nicaraguan leader since the Biden administration announced new sanctions Monday. Together with the Treasury Department’s simultaneous sanctioning of Nicaragua’s General Directorate of Mines, the executive order signed by President Joe Biden all but makes it illegal for Americans to do business with Nicaragua’s gold industry.

