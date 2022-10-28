Babyface doesn’t rest on his laurels with ‘Girls Night Out’

New York (AP) — A random trip to Walgreen’s spurred Babyface to create his new album, ‘Girls Night Out,’ after a young fan said she was introduced to his legendary catalog after his 2020 Verzuz appearance with Teddy Riley. The new 13-track album features collaborations with many of today’s popular R&B female singers, like Kehlani, Ella Mai and Ari Lennox. The Songwriters Hall of Fame member wrote with each artist on the album, a way of collaborating that he hasn’t always used in his career. “They’re far more invested in their voice in terms of what they say and how they say it…that wasn’t so much of the late ’80s and ’90s,” said Babyface of this new generation of female talent. “They got to make sure it’s an honest thing from them.”

