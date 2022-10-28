DNA evidence frees California man imprisoned for decades

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who spent more than 38 years behind bars for a 1983 murder and two attempted murders has been freed from a California prison after long-untested DNA evidence pointed to a different person. The Los Angeles County district attorney announced Friday that the 1988 conviction of 69-year-old Maurice Hastings was vacated at the request of prosecutors and the Innocence Project at California State University, Los Angeles. Hastings said he prayed for years that freedom would come. In 2000, he sought DNA testing of semen found at the homicide scene but his request was rejected. Testing done this year pointed to a convicted kidnapper who died in prison in 2020.

