Fighting erupts at Cyprus migrant camp; 2 hurt, tents ablaze

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Officials say fighting has broken out between two groups at a migrant camp in Cyprus, a melee that left two people injured, set 20 tents ablaze and forced scores of families to flee the facility. Riot police had to use tear gas to restore order in the Pournara migrant reception center but no arrests were made, according to a police spokesman who spoke on customary condition of anonymity. The fighting began just before noon Friday between groups of migrants from Congo and Nigeria following a dispute over a mobile phone charging cable. The families returned to the camp after calm was restored. Cyprus’ police chief attributed the violence to the camp’s overcrowded conditions.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.