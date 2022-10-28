Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:04 PM

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

KTVZ

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.; Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Scott; Cheri Beasley, Democratic nominee for Senate in North Carolina.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chairwoman.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content