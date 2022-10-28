Hand vote count stops, but Nevada county vows to try again

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A rural Nevada county awash with voting machine conspiracy theories has stopped its unprecedented effort to hand count ballots cast in advance of Election Day. The move on Friday followed a state Supreme Court order late Thursday and a directive by the state’s top election official. But Nye County officials also vowed to try again to gain approval from the court and Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske to resume the count. A county statement to The Associated Press says tallies won’t be conducted Friday, and weekend counting wasn’t scheduled. Volunteers spent hours Wednesday and Thursday tallying mail ballots before the state high court sided with ACLU of Nevada objections that reading candidates’ names aloud violated rules about the process.

