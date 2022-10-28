Mississippi governor extends Jackson water emergency order

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the state of emergency over the water crisis in the capital city of Jackson. Reeves said the state of emergency he declared on Aug. 30 would remain in place until Nov. 22. Jackson’s water crisis left most homes and businesses in the city without running water for several days in late August and early September. Water pressure has been restored, but many residents remain skeptical about water safety in the city. Reeves says the extension will allow for a five-day transition period between the state’s management team and a private firm that will be chosen to operate the water system over the long term.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

