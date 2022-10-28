Musk takes over Twitter and faces social media crash course

Twitter’s newly minted owner, the self-described “free speech absolutist” Elon Musk, is about to get a crash course on global content moderation. Among his first moves after completing his $44 billion takeover was to fire the social media platform’s top executives, including the woman in charge of trust and safety at the platform. He also posted a conciliatory note to wary advertisers, assuring them he won’t allow Twitter to devolve into a “free-for-all hellscape.” The problem is, not even the world’s richest man can have it both ways. And at least one major advertiser, tough, wasn’t convinced he can pull it off. GM said Friday it was pausing advertising on Twitter.

