Report on Alaska mine urges more scrutiny for projects

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A report released by a U.S. House committee says backers of a proposed copper and gold mine in southwest Alaska “tried to trick regulators by pretending to pursue a smaller project with the intention of expanding” after the project was approved. The report focuses on the proposed Pebble Mine. A spokesperson with the Pebble Limited Partnership, which is pursuing the project, says any suggestion that Pebble tried to mislead regulators is wrong and misinformed. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2020 rejected a key permit authorization for the project. Pebble has appealed that decision. The report from Democratic Reps. Peter DeFazio of Oregon and Grace Napolitano of California makes several recommendations, including environmental review process changes.

