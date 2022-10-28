UK delays calling N Ireland election amid Brexit impasse

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government has unexpectedly delayed calling an early election for the Belfast-based Northern Ireland Assembly after a deadline to get the administration up and running expired. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris had been expected to announce a mid-December election date. Instead, he said he was holding talks with the main political parties on a dispute over post-Brexit trade rules that has paralyzed Northern Ireland’s political system. A deadline for the Northern Ireland Assembly to elect a governing executive passed at midnight Thursday. A new election must be held within 12 weeks. The limbo means more uncertainty and delays to government decision-making at a time when people in Northern Ireland are struggling with soaring food and energy prices.

