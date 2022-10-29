120,000 parade at Taiwan Pride celebration despite rain

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Some 120,000 people paraded in the streets of Taipei despite the rainy weather in the city’s 20th annual Pride event celebrating the LGBTQ community Saturday. The Taiwan Pride Parade began in 2003 with just 700 participants gathering in a park in central Taipei. Most of them had worn face masks to avoid stigmatization. Taiwan has since become the first place in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage in 2019. It’s seen as one of the most LGBTQ-friendly places in Asia. Although Taiwan recognizes same-sex marriage for its nationals, it does not allow foreigners to have same-sex marriages legalized.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.