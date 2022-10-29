Political leader, lottery owner fatally shot in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A former presidential candidate who led a political party in Haiti has been shot to death in the capital. The slaying of Eric Jean Baptiste has stunned many in a country already facing a profound crisis. A party spokesman says Baptiste was killed late Friday along with his bodyguard. He was the leader of Haiti’s Rally of Progressive National Democrats, a party founded by former President Leslie Manigat. Baptiste also also owned one of the biggest lottery companies in Haiti. No one has been arrested.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.