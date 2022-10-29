Thousands march in South Africa’s 1st Pride since COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — More than 3,000 people on Saturday took part in the first Pride march in South Africa since the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrating the LGBT community and defying a U.S. warning of a possible terror attack in the area. The U.S. government this week warned of a possible attack in the Sandton part of Johannesburg, where the march took place. The South African government expressed concern that the U.S. had not shared enough information to give credibility to the alleged threat. Organizers on Saturday said the march would not be derailed by any form of threat.

