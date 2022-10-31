Colombia leader to see Venezuela’s Maduro as isolation thaws

The presidents of Colombia and Venezuela will have a face-to-face meeting Tuesday for the first time in six years. It comes as Colombia’s new leftist leader moves rapidly to improve long-frigid relations with a socialist neighbor still facing international sanctions. The meeting announced by the office of Colombian President Gustavo Petro is scheduled to take place in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas. Petro look office on Aug. 7 and he’s broken decisively with U.S.-led efforts to isolate Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, whose government is not recognized as legitimate by many nations due to a reelection in 2018 that was widely seen as undemocratic.

