Infowars website staffer pleads guilty to storming Capitol

A Texas man described as a video editor for the conspiracy theory-promoting Infowars website has pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol. Samuel Christopher Montoya faces a maximum sentence of six months of imprisonment after pleading guilty Monday to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. U.S. District Judge John Bates is scheduled to sentence Montoya on Feb. 14. After he entered the Capitol, Montoya captured video of the scene where a police officer fatally shot a woman who joined the mob’s attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Two days later, Montoya appeared on an Infowars show to describe what he witnessed at Ashli Babbitt’s shooting.

