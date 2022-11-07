Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:39 AM

Q&A: A look at $1.9B Powerball jackpot, how it grew so large

KTVZ

By SCOTT McFETRIDGE
Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone finally wins the prize. The jackpot started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown to be 95 times as large ahead of Monday night’s drawing. That’s a long time without a winner but this is how the game is designed. With odds of 1 in 292 million, that means it’s unlikely anyone will win the prize until a growing jackpot attracts more players. And more ticket sales mean the lottery can raise more money for public programs, which is the point of the state lotteries.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

