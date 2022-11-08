Bacon, Vargas locked in tight Nebraska congressional race

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Rep. Don Bacon is again in a tight race to hold on to the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District. It’s typically Nebraska’s only competitive U.S. House district and is one the GOP has tried to tighten its hold on through redistricting. In Tuesday’s election, Bacon faces Democrat Tony Vargas, a state lawmaker from Omaha who has touted his experience as a former teacher and member of the Omaha Public Schools Board. Bacon won the seat by defeating an incumbent Democrat in 2016. He had to work hard to be reelected twice, both times besting Democrat Kara Eastman. Bacon is a retired Air Force brigadier general.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.