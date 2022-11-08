Buu Nygren wins Navajo Nation president, beats incumbent

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Buu Nygren has spoiled Navajo President Jonathan Nez’s hopes for a second term in office. Unofficial results from the tribe’s election office show Nygren defeated Nez in the nonpartisan race Tuesday. Nygren had been frustrated at the pace of tribal government and infrastructure projects that he said Nez had long enough to bring to fruition. Nez has pledged to work more closely with the Navajo Nation Council that often is seen as more powerful than the presidency. Still, the Navajo president wields influence nationally because of the size of the tribe’s reservation in the U.S. Southwest and its huge population.

