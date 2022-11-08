Connecticut Republicans hope to break Democrat lock on House

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Republicans are hoping to unseat at least one of the state’s five incumbent Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives. National Republicans are particularly enthusiastic about their chances to flip Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, which includes parts of northwestern and central Connecticut. It’s currently represented by two-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, a former national Teacher of the Year. She’s being challenged by former Republican state Sen. George Logan, a mechanical engineer. The national GOP has also targeted Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, who was first elected in 2006 to represent eastern Connecticut. He’s being challenged by state Rep. Mike France.

