Epstein accuser drops claim against attorney Alan Dershowitz

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who recently settled a lawsuit against Prince Andrew resulting from claims she was sexually trafficked to the British royal and others by financier Jeffrey Epstein has dropped a similar claim against attorney Alan Dershowitz, saying she may have erred. Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against the prominent lawyer was withdrawn on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. In a statement, Dershowitz said he was gratified that the claims were dismissed and Giuffre has admitted she may have made a mistake. He noted that no payments were exchanged in the settlement. In a statement, Giuffre noted that Dershowitz had consistently denied the allegations.

