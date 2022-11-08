Four Republican congressman up for reelection in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Four Republicans are attempting to maintain the party’s stranglehold on the Utah’s congressional delegation. Reps. Blake Moore, Chris Stewart, John Curtis and Burgess Owens are expected to be re-elected with decisive victories in the midterm elections, helping Republicans win back control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Their efforts were boosted last year when the state’s Republican-majority Legislature redrew the state’s political maps in a way that expanded the party’s advantage. The new maps made the suburban Salt Lake City district that’s historically traded hands betwEen the parties more Republican. The new district lines should boost Owens’ efforts to win a second term in office against Democrat Darlene McDonald and the United Utah Party’s January Walker.

