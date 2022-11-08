GOP’s Zeldin looks to block Hochul’s path to history in NY

NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Hochul is looking to make history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win an election for governor in New York. But first she has to get past Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin. Hochul became the state’s first female governor last year after her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned. Now the Democrat is trying to get voters to send her to a full term. Zeldin has focused his campaign on crime as he vies to become the state’s first Republican elected to lead the state in two decades. New Yorkers haven’t elected a Republican governor since Gov. George Pataki won a third term in 2002.

