Long-serving Ohio Democrat Kaptur heads back to Congress

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Democrat Marcy Kaptur has won another term in the U.S. House after defeating Republican J.R. Majewski whose campaign was derailed by reports that he misrepresented his military service. Kaptur is the longest-serving woman in House history but faced a tough election this year in a redrawn congressional district. Majewski was forced to defend himself in September after The Associated Press reported he misrepresented key elements of his Air Force service. Republicans will retain a majority of Ohio’s congressional seats. Jim Jordan, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Congress, won a ninth term.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.