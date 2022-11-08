Long-serving Ohio Democrat Kaptur heads back to Congress
By JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Democrat Marcy Kaptur has won another term in the U.S. House after defeating Republican J.R. Majewski whose campaign was derailed by reports that he misrepresented his military service. Kaptur is the longest-serving woman in House history but faced a tough election this year in a redrawn congressional district. Majewski was forced to defend himself in September after The Associated Press reported he misrepresented key elements of his Air Force service. Republicans will retain a majority of Ohio’s congressional seats. Jim Jordan, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Congress, won a ninth term.