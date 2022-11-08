Nebraska Sen. Blood takes on Republican Pillen in gov. race

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Jim Pillen comes into Election Day as the favorite over Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood, as Nebraskans haven’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen emerged from a contentious primary in the spring by beating eight other candidates, including businessman Charles Herbster who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The primary highlighted divisions in the Republican party between activists who support Trump and want to take the party further to the right and more moderate members of the party who backed Pillen. Ricketts couldn’t run for reelection because of term limits. Instead, he was one of the state GOP leaders who endorsed Pillen.

