New Hampshire Democrats Pappas, Kuster reelected to Congress

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democrats Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas both won reelection to Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st and 2nd Districts, defeating two pro-Trump Republicans. Pappas defeated Karoline Leavitt, who worked in the White House press office under former President Donald Trump, and Kuster beat Robert Burns, who runs a pharmaceutical quality control business. Leavitt would have been the youngest women elected to Congress at age 25. Both Democrats championed their support of the Inflation Reduction Act. Both Leavitt and Burns contended that the act will actually increase inflation. The Republicans were both endorsed by Trump and defeated candidates favored to win in their primary races.

