Nickel beats Trump-backed Hines for N Carolina US House seat
By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM
Associated Press/Report for America
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel defeated Republican political newcomer Bo Hines for an open U.S. House seat in the state’s lone swing district along Raleigh’s southern border. Nickel, who has served Raleigh and nearby Cary in the state Senate since 2019, will now represent in Congress the urban, suburban and rural communities of the newly redrawn and relocated 13th District. His opponent, a 27-year-old former college football player who had former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, had relocated to the district from Winston-Salem just a month before the May primary. The 13th District stretches from the southern border of the capital city beltline interstate loop to the farm land outside Goldsboro.