Republican Sununu wins 4th term as New Hampshire governor

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has defeated his Democratic challenger to become only the second governor in New Hampshire history to win a fourth term. Sununu defeated Tom Sherman, a doctor and state senator from Rye who made abortion rights a central issue of his campaign. Sununu had signed a law banning the procedure after 24 weeks of pregnancy. But Sununu argued the biggest issue is inflation and said his fiscally responsible leadership had allowed the state to flourish. The only other New Hampshire governor to serve four terms was Democrat John Lynch, who left office in 2012.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.